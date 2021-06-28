Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nine Point Ch. 11 Sale Delayed After $7M Lien Ruling

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge rejected the bulk of the $157 million in liens asserted by midstream services provider Caliber Midstream Monday, finding the company had valid claims worth about $7 million against oil and gas driller Nine Point Energy and putting on hold a $250 million sale of the debtor's assets.

During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath said Caliber's lien claims for services and material provided to support Nine Point's drilling activities in North Dakota were largely unsupported by evidence, but said Caliber had performed a critical role in the development and production of the wells through...

