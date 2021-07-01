House Votes To Shield IGs, Allow Probes Of DOJ Attys

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a bill that would make it harder for the president to remove federal inspectors general and would allow the U.S. Department of Justice's watchdog to investigate prosecutorial and antitrust decisions. Motivated partly by controversial firings and prosecutions during the Trump administration, the 221-182 vote late Tuesday saw all Democrats support the IG Independence and Empowerment Act along with three Republicans: Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and John Katko and Tom Reed, both of New York. The bill would allow removal of IGs only for cause, such as documented wrongdoing, breaking the law or abusing...

