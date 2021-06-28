Travelers Owes Defense In Cisco TM Suit, Tech Shop Says

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota computer product retailer claims Travelers Insurance Co. should have to pay for its defense in a trademark infringement case involving Cisco Systems Inc. According to the suit filed Friday by Dexon Computer Inc., the insurer wrongfully denied its coverage under a cyber policy and now owes it for the legal fees it has incurred fighting Cisco in the trademark suit. "Dexon paid for and obtained a Travelers CyberFirst policy that expressly provides coverage for these types of claims," Michael M. Lafeber of Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP, who represents Dexon, told Law360 on Monday. "And now when they need...

