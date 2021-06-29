Ex-Dechert Atty Denies 'Ridiculous' ENRC Leak Claims At Trial

Law360, London (June 29, 2021, 6:40 PM BST) -- A former Dechert attorney hired by ENRC to conduct an internal corruption investigation called allegations he orchestrated a plot to leak confidential documents connected to the Kazakh mining company's probe to the press "outrageous" at trial on Tuesday. Testifying at the High Court in London, Neil Gerrard admitted that he handed the documents to a contractor working for Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. who was the source of the leak, but said that he provided the information to assist with the investigation. Gerrard, accused by ENRC of leaking legally privileged material to kick-start his inquiry in order to milk his client for more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS