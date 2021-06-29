Insurer Warns Over FCA Push For Pension Guidance

Law360, London (June 29, 2021, 1:40 PM BST) -- The U.K. finance watchdog's plans to "nudge" Britons into getting advice on their pensions are skewed toward promoting official guidance above other forms of support, an insurer has warned. Aegon UK said on Monday the Financial Conduct Authority should also encourage people to use an independent financial adviser when deciding whether to tap into or transfer their retirement savings. The warning came after the City watchdog launched a consultation last month over new rules that will require pension plans to refer consumers seeking to access their retirement savings to the government's Pension Wise service, which provides free guidance for people approaching retirement....

