German Watchdog Grants Coinbase Crypto-Custody License

Law360, London (June 29, 2021, 3:21 PM BST) -- Germany's financial watchdog has issued a license to Coinbase's German entity to trade and store cryptocurrencies, the first such permit it has granted amid regulatory efforts to tighten oversight of the digital asset market. The regulator, known as BaFin, said on Monday that the license allows cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase Germany GmbH to conduct crypto-custody business and proprietary trading, giving it permission to securely store virtual currencies online or offline. The watchdog said it put together a cross-departmental team to deal with the complex issues surrounding the crypto-custody business following an update to the European Union's anti-money laundering legislation. BaFin did...

