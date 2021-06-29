UK Readies For Prudential Rules For Investment Firms

Law360, London (June 29, 2021, 12:11 PM BST) -- The government's finance department has proposed amendments to Britain's markets rules that will allow it to introduce capital requirements for investment companies from January 2022. HM Treasury introduced a draft statutory instrument on Monday to amend the 2000 Financial Services and Markets Act. The draft changes are designed to ease the introduction of the incoming Investment Firms Prudential Regime, which will require companies in the sector to maintain sufficient capital and have adequate risk controls from 2022. The Financial Conduct Authority wants to introduce a prudential regime for investment firms under the 2021 Financial Services Act, which updated the U.K.'s finance rulebook...

