Gov't Urged To Consider Ban On Ransomware Payouts

Law360, London (June 29, 2021, 5:20 PM BST) -- The government must consider whether to make it a criminal offense to pay out on ransomware demands, a defense and security think tank has said, warning that the insurance sector could be effectively funding cybercriminals by handing over money. The Royal United Services Institute said on Monday that Britain should urgently set up a review into the possibility of introducing the measure to help discourage a rise in ransomware attacks. The institute's recommendations were published as part of a wider study into how effective insurance can be in helping organizations to resist cyberattacks. "By removing the ability of ransomware groups to profit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS