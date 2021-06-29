Gov't Rolls Out Help For Debt-Burdened UK Consumers

Law360, London (June 29, 2021, 11:34 AM BST) -- The government announced on Tuesday that it has loosened the eligibility criteria for its debt relief program after the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the number of Britons facing problem debt. The Insolvency Service said it has broadened the scope of its debt relief orders, which allow people with comparatively low levels of debt to have their interest payments frozen and have their debts written off after 12 months. The rules formerly allowed access for anyone with £20,000 ($27,000) of debt to the scheme, but the legislation raises this ceiling to £30,000. The new rules came into force on Tuesday. "Debt relief orders...

