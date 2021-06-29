Only 10% Of Bonds Have Dropped Libor, BoE Says

Law360, London (June 29, 2021, 1:35 PM BST) -- Only 10% of bonds issued in sterling have moved away from Libor, which could complicate the switch away from the embattled benchmark interest rate by the end of 2021, the Bank of England has said. The central bank's recorded minutes of the May meeting of the Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates, published on Monday, showed that the project of phasing out the tarnished London Interbank Offered Rate is behind schedule. Approximately £36 billion ($50 billion) in bonds have successfully been moved on to the new, risk-free Sterling Overnight Index Average rate, or Sonia, the central bank said. "While this demonstrated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS