TP ICAP's Crypto Market Biz In London Eyes Secure Take-Off

Law360, London (June 29, 2021, 6:38 PM BST) -- Interdealer broker TP ICAP PLC said Tuesday it has partnered with virtual asset storage companies Fidelity Digital Assets and Zodia Custody to launch a secure platform for trading in digital currencies, pending registration with Britain's financial watchdog. TP ICAP said the new service will be a marketplace for spot crypto-asset trading in virtual currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. The platform will also connect customers to a network of digital asset custodians, companies that securely store cryptocurrencies online or offline. Customers will be able to access liquidity at TP ICAP while their assets remain safe in the hands of their custodians,...

