Ocado Gets PTAB To Eye Another Patent Involved In ITC Case

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to take a look at a Norwegian robotics company's automated inventory patent that is being challenged by Ocado Group PLC, marking the second time in a month it got the board to agree to review a patent involved in a U.S. International Trade Commission case. In a decision Monday, the PTAB credited British online grocery giant Ocado's diligence in filing the petition for inter partes review of the AutoStore Technology AS patent, along with a stipulation in the ITC case that it won't pursue invalidity arguments that it raises or could have reasonably...

