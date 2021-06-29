Holland & Hart Nabs Greenspoon Partner To Start Pot Group

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Holland & Hart LLP announced Tuesday that it has launched a cannabis industry practice group with the arrival of partner Rachel Gillette, previously the executive director of Colorado's chapter of the pro-legalization group NORML and most recently a partner with Greenspoon Marder LLP. The group, which officially launched on Monday, also includes three associates who joined Gillette in making the move from Greenspoon Marder to Holland & Hart's Denver office. Gillette told Law360 that among other reasons, she was drawn to the firm for the opportunity to provide "top-notch" services to the cannabis industry, noting the firm's strength in areas of...

