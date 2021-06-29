Green Groups Say Pa. Food Plant Exceeds Wastewater Limits

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania environmental group said it is filing a citizen lawsuit against Hanover Foods Corp. in federal court over alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act and the state Clean Streams Law, according to a letter the group released Tuesday. The Environmental Integrity Project and the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association gave Hanover Foods and state regulators notice of their intention to sue over discharges from an onsite wastewater treatment plant at Hanover's facility in Penn Township, York County, which the group said exceeded the facility's state and federal permits for pollutants and temperatures when they reached Oil Creek, a tributary...

