Atty's House Bid Ends With 1,492 Votes and 6 Criminal Counts

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A former Massachusetts congressional candidate whose public bio touts a stint at Goulston & Storrs PC was arrested Tuesday and charged with breaking multiple campaign finance laws in an effort to fund his failed House bid. Abhijit "Beej" Das, 47, was indicted on multiple counts connected to donations he secured on the way to garnering less than 2% of the vote in the 2018 Democratic primary for Massachusetts' Third Congressional District, a race ultimately won by U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan. Das finished seventh with 1,492 votes. The North Andover, Massachusetts, Democrat entered not guilty pleas to all charges when he appeared before...

