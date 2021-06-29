Voice Tech Says AI Co. Founder's Threats Should End IP Suit

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Voice Tech Corp. urged a Missouri federal court Monday to issue terminating sanctions and hold Mycroft AI in contempt in their patent dispute, arguing that the artificial intelligence startup's founder has harassed Voice Tech online despite an order prohibiting the conduct and launched a series of cyberattacks against its counsel. In a four-page motion and 21-page supplemental brief, Voice Tech argued that Mycroft "intentionally and blatantly" disregarded U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark's April 2020 order that required Mycroft to remove threatening posts that Mycroft's founder Joshua Montgomery allegedly posted online and asked others to share. Instead of removing the posts, Voice...

