Coca-Cola Wins TTAB Ruling Over India Soda Brands

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has sided with Coca-Cola Co. and ruled that an unaffiliated company was trying to "dupe" American consumers by using the names and logos of popular Coke sodas sold in India. In a precedential ruling Monday, the board canceled two trademark registrations held by a company called Menaaxi Enterprise Inc. for "Thums Up'' and "Limca" — brand names that Coke has used in the Indian market for decades. In particular, the board pointed to the logos used on Menaaxi's products, which mimicked the actual trade dress on Coke's real sodas. "Respondent's adoption of logos essentially identical...

