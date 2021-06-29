Chinese Grocery App Dingdong Raises $96M In Shrunken IPO

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Chinese grocery delivery platform Dingdong, guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and underwriters Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, went public Tuesday after raising $96 million in an initial public offering that was dramatically downsized from original projections. Shanghai-based Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd. sold 4.07 million American depositary shares at $23.50 each, marking the low end of its forecast range of $23.50 to $25.50 a share. Dingdong originally planned to offer 14 million shares before slashing its deal size Monday. At the midpoint of its original price range, Dingdong would have raised about $343 million. Companies sometimes reduce their offering sizes or...

