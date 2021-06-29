USPTO Lays Out Post-Arthrex Director Rehearing Process

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 11:51 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director can review any Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision either at their own will or at a party's request, according to procedures issued by the agency Tuesday based on the U.S. Supreme Court's Arthrex decision. The USPTO issued an interim procedure just over a week after the high court said in U.S. v. Arthrex that PTAB decisions need to be reviewable directly by the director in order to square with the Constitution's appointments clause. "The current process is envisioned as an interim procedure that may change based on input from the public and experience with...

