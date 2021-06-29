$4.6M Hemp Plant Fight Belongs In State Court, Judge Says

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A dispute between a pair of business partners over $4.6 million worth of hemp plants should be hashed out in state court, a Colorado federal judge said, finding the danger of piecemeal litigation weighs heavily in favor of federal abstention. U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter said in a Monday order that a parallel proceeding in Colorado state court is a more appropriate forum to litigate the soured relationship between hemp buyer Jeremy Ricks and Michael Leago. Ricks, the defendant in the now-closed federal case, had previously argued that he entered a partnership with Leago on behalf of the company Front Range...

