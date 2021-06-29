Alex And Ani Seek OK For Founder, Creditor Ch. 11 Settlement

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The founder of bankrupt jewelry chain Alex and Ani LLC, its Chapter 11 estate and its creditors have asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to approve a three-way settlement of multiple suits and dueling claims over company-related debts and control, clearing the way for a sale or reorganization. In a motion for approval filed late Monday, the company's bankruptcy principals asked the U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig T. Goldblatt to move the agreement forward without the usual 14-day waiting period ordinarily imposed following approval. The deal, among other terms, calls for company founder Carol Rafaelian and interests of Lion Capital Holdings to sell...

