Congress Examines Potential 'Systemic Risks' From Crypto

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Institutional investors' foray into cryptocurrencies could pose a systemic risk to the financial system should cryptocurrencies' price volatility lead to large, simultaneous losses, a congressional subcommittee heard Wednesday. Alexis Goldstein, director of financial policy at the Open Markets Institute, told the U.S. House Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations that sudden price drops in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin could trigger a string of costly liquidations if institutional investors hold similar positions. "If a majority of hedge funds with billions of dollars in assets under management begin to hold significant positions in crypto, as certain surveys indicate they are interested in doing, it...

