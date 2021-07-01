USPTO Isn't Waiting On Biden's Nominee For Director Reviews

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office won't wait until President Joe Biden nominates a permanent director to start having its leader review Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions based on the U.S. Supreme Court's Arthrex decision. In last week's Arthrex ruling, the justices said the USPTO director must be able to review every PTAB decision in order for the board's judges to be considered properly supervised under the Constitution's appointments clause. Since the temporary leader, Drew Hirshfeld, isn't Senate confirmed, there had been questions about whether he'd be holding off on making any rulings, but he settled that question at a...

