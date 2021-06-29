Ex-Mayer Brown Atty Settles Employment Suit Against Car Co.

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A former Mayer Brown LLP partner accusing Faraday & Future of tricking him into accepting an in-house job and then unlawfully terminating him after highlighting compliance issues at the company has settled his suit, according to a filing Monday in California federal court. Hong Liu, a former partner in Mayer Brown's New York office, agreed to a settlement in principle with the electric car startup founded by bankrupt Chinese tycoon Jia Yueting. "The parties are currently preparing a written settlement agreement, and shortly thereafter expect to file dismissals, with prejudice, of the complaint and of the second amended counterclaim, respectively, and...

