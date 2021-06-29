Girardi Firm May Be Able To Pay Creditors, Erika Girardi Says

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The bankrupt law firm founded by disgraced attorney Thomas V. Girardi might be able to pay in full the $130 million it owes to victims and other creditors, but only if it carefully manages the lucrative batch of lawsuits that must now be handed off to other firms to finish up, according to Girardi's reality TV star ex-wife, Erika. Erika Girardi made those assertions Monday, while objecting to a request by Girardi Keese's liquidation trustee to turn over 100 of the bankrupt firm's cases to Pittsburgh plaintiffs firm Goldberg Persky White PC, which had previously been co-counsel on the cases....

