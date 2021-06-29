EU Bank Regulator Highlights Barriers To 'Regtech' Adoption

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The main barriers to further adoption of regulatory compliance technology in the EU stem from challenges within financial institutions and regtech companies, but a unified regulatory regime can help smooth the path, the EU's banking regulator said in a Tuesday report. Challenges furthering regtech adoption include financial institutions' concerns about data quality and security, the European Banking Authority said in the report. Financial institutions also face challenges in integrating new technologies with their existing systems, and hesitate over the costs of procurement. While regulation isn't the main hurdle, a regulatory framework that's consistent across the EU's member states would also ease...

