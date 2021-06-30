Sanford Heisler, Dentons Reveal Return-To-Office Plans

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Ahead of the firms' fall office reopenings, Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP has rolled out plans for a tiered hybrid work model that offers senior attorneys more flexibility to work remotely, while Dentons thinks that roughly three days a week in the office is the sweet spot. Both firms have set September dates for requiring attorneys and staff to start coming back into the office and are instituting hybrid work models that allow for a mix of in-office and remote work, according to a Sanford Heisler memo obtained by Law360 Pulse on Wednesday and a Dentons confirmation of its reopening plans....

