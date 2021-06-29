NJ Juror Fined For Causing Mistrial With Outside Research

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday held a former juror in contempt for violating court orders and fined him about $11,227 after his impermissible outside research led to a mistrial in the case against a man accused of assaulting a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation officer. U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler found Stephen Meile in contempt for conducting internet research related to the trial of Kevin Ruiz-Quezada and then sharing his findings with the other jurors, leading the judge to declare a mistrial on June 15, according to court documents and a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office...

