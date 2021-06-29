CFPB Report Flags Consumer Reporting, Loan Servicer Issues

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 10:21 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Tuesday that its examiners uncovered a host of legal violations at financial services providers last year, singling out certain issues tied to credit reporting data accuracy, redlining, foreclosure practices and student loan servicing as "particularly concerning." The CFPB outlined the findings as it published its latest Supervisory Highlights report, part of a regular series that provides updates on key industry compliance issues that have cropped up in the agency's recent examinations work. In reviews of consumer reporting companies last year, for example, the CFPB said its examiners found information from "unreliable" data furnishers was continuing...

