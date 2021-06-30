New FDA Yogurt Standard Signals Focus On Nutrition Goals

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- In June, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration advanced its three-year-old Nutrition Innovation Strategy, publishing its final rule establishing a modernized standard of identity for yogurt.[1] The rule emerged as part of the FDA's NIS, a sweeping set of nutrition initiatives by which the FDA aims, in part, to encourage manufacturers to make healthier foods that can help consumers achieve their nutritional goals and avoid chronic disease. The effort was also overdue, as the FDA was in part responding to a petition filed by the National Yogurt Association over two decades ago[2] and finalizing a proposed rule issued in 2009.[3]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS