Pioneer Inks $5.8M Deal To End Suit Over Colo. Superfund Site

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Pioneer Natural Resources Co. will pay roughly $5.8 million to resolve claims that it is responsible for the costs of cleaning up a Superfund site in southwest Colorado that is contaminated with waste from an abandoned hard rock mine site, according to a court order approving the deal. U.S. District Judge William J. Martinez signed off on the consent decree Tuesday that ends litigation brought under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act that sought to hold the energy company liable for its predecessors' mining operations at the site in the mid-1980s. Under the agreement, the U.S departments of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS