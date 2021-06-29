Nine Point Ch. 11 Sale Passes With Caliber Lien Protections

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The $250 million Chapter 11 sale of oil and gas driller Nine Point Energy cleared a Delaware bankruptcy court Tuesday after the debtor, its buyers and a midstream service provider agreed to language protecting the collateral of the contractor. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath said she would sign an update sale order that included new language providing adequate protection for the liens of Caliber Midstream, a day after the court said Caliber had more than $7 million in valid liens against the debtor for drilling and operational services. The parties had been engaged in discussions over...

