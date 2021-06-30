Janus Nixes Ore. Bar Fee Mandate, Libertarians Tell Justices

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Three libertarian public interest groups are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the Oregon State Bar's membership requirement, telling the justices that the bar's mandatory fee is similar to mandatory union dues fees the high court outlawed in the landmark 2018 Janus ruling. The Pacific Legal Foundation, the Atlantic Legal Foundation and the Cato Institute argued in an amicus brief Tuesday that "many attorneys have abundant reasons to resent subsidizing and associating with mandatory bar associations," which support and create speech counter to their viewpoints or values. The justices, they contended, must take up the case and...

