FCA Targets Compliance Faults At Third-Party Fund Managers

Law360, London (June 30, 2021, 4:35 PM BST) -- Fund operators that pass on investment management to third parties must improve their standards, the City watchdog said on Wednesday, after finding that some showed weakness in their management of conflicts of interests. The Financial Conduct Authority said that it will take enforcement action against so-called host authorized fund managers if they do not improve their governance structures and standards. The watchdog added that it could also ask the managers to hold additional capital to guard against risks as it found some operators also had weaknesses in their operational controls. All U.K. regulated funds are required to have a managing entity that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS