Lawyer 'Celebrated' With Champagne After ENRC Probe Leak

Law360, London (June 30, 2021, 5:17 PM BST) -- A former Dechert lawyer hired by ENRC to investigate corruption allegations at the miner's Kazakh subsidiary ordered champagne at a London restaurant the day after the press published leaked details of his probe, counsel for the company said at his trial in London on Wednesday. A lawyer for the mining company showed the former Dechert lawyer at the High Court a receipt for two glasses of champagne from his meeting with a colleague from his law firm. (iStock) Counsel for Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. showed Neil Gerrard — who the mining giant alleges orchestrated the leak of confidential company information to...

