COVID Loan Fraud To Cost Taxpayers Up To £27B, MPs Warn

Law360, London (June 30, 2021, 2:57 PM BST) -- Businesses that have dishonestly used a government-backed coronavirus lending program could cost taxpayers a total of £27 billion ($37 billion), a group of MPs said on Wednesday, as fraudsters take advantage of the economic upheaval created by the pandemic. The parliamentary Public Accounts Committee said that between 35% and 60% of lending under the government's Bounce Back Loan Scheme might not be paid back because of fraud or credit problems. The Business Department estimates that this could cost the country's coffers £27 billion, the committee said in a report published Wednesday. Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the 100% government-backed loan scheme in...

