Brit Beats Spanish Extradition Over Timeshare Scam

Law360, London (June 30, 2021, 2:28 PM BST) -- A retired British accountant accused of helping criminals rip off tourists in Spain will not be extradited on money laundering charges after a London court ruled on Wednesday that the warrant for his arrest was "incoherent and defective." Judges Rabinder Singh and Karen Steyn granted Paul Blanchard's High Court application to overturn his extradition to Spain, where he faces money laundering charges in connection with a major timeshare con. Blanchard, a former accountant, is wanted in Spain for allegedly helping criminals devise bogus corporate structures that concealed the fraud between 1999 and 2001. Blanchard, who became an informant for Spanish police,...

