Law360, London (June 30, 2021, 4:18 PM BST) -- The U.K. government has been urged by pension experts to review a saving threshold that penalizes higher earners putting aside money for their retirement, after official figures on Tuesday showed an increase in tax revenue gathered by the government. HM Revenue & Customs said the amount of cash raised by the so-called lifetime saving allowance rose 5% in the tax year ending in 2019. The allowance is a threshold above which individuals can be taxed on their pension savings. According to the figures, the amount gathered by breaches in the allowance rose from £269 million ($372 million) in the 2017-18 tax...

