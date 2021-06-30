Court Makes Compensation Order For Madeira Fraud Victims

Law360, London (June 30, 2021, 1:30 PM BST) -- Britain's financial regulator said Wednesday it has secured court confiscation orders totaling more than £1.8 million ($2.5 million) against six fraudsters who operated an investment scam on the Portuguese islands of Madeira, as it urged any remaining victims to come forward. The Financial Conduct Authority said that it has secured asset confiscation orders against five men and a woman who were sentenced in 2018 for their roles in a boiler-room scam that used high-pressure sales tactics to swindle £2.8 million from more than 170 investors. The confiscation orders were issued following a hearing before Judge Christopher Hehir at Southwark Crown Court,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS