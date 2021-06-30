Talks With UBS At 'Crucial Stage' In Belgian Tax Scandal

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 11:30 AM EDT) -- Prosecutors in the Belgian capital of Brussels are saying settlement talks with Swiss bank UBS are at a "crucial stage" in a dispute over accusations that the bank helped Belgian taxpayers avoid paying taxes in the country, a spokesperson said Wednesday. Martin Francois of the prosecutor's office declined to confirm to Law360 a media report that the settlement amount would be €50 million ($59 million). "At this stage, the Brussels public prosecutor's office can only confirm that the negotiation of a transaction is a reality and that it is currently in a crucial phase," Francois said. He declined to comment further on...

