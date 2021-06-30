Biden's New Judicial Picks Include Noms For 4th, 9th Circuits

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 8:58 AM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled his fifth slate of judicial nominees, a group of nine that includes choices for the Fourth and Ninth circuits and alumni of Cooley, McDermott and O'Melveny & Myers, along with a former union lawyer and a veteran public defender. President Joe Biden, seen here on June 29, announced nine new judicial nominees Wednesday, including picks for the Fourth and Ninth circuits. (Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images) In addition to the appellate picks, there are four new selections for federal district courts in Virginia and Michigan, two for the U.S. Court of Federal Claims...

