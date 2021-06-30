Danske Bank Begins Compensation For Debt Collection Errors

Law360, London (June 30, 2021, 4:05 PM BST) -- Danske Bank A/S said on Wednesday that it has paid a total of 36 million Danish kroner ($5.7 million) to customers who were overcharged by its debt collection system, and said that as many as 15,000 more people could be owed compensation. Information technology glitches in the lender's debt collection scheme forced thousands of customers to overpay their outstanding debt over several years. Denmark's biggest lender said it has repaid at least 6,300 people, but warned that the data errors are so complex that it will not be able to finalize the number that need to be paid back until 2022. "We have...

