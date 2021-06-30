EU Helps Bust Global VPN Network For Cybercriminals

Law360, London (June 30, 2021, 6:13 PM BST) -- International law enforcement agencies have jointly taken down a virtual private network used by cybercriminals to hide their locations and identities as they carry out ransomware attacks, European Union police said Wednesday. Europol, the EU's police agency, and the Eurojust judicial coordinator said in a joint statement that the target was the website infrastructure of a virtual private network service called DoubleVPN, which claimed to provide a high level of anonymity for clients for connection costs as low as $25. DoubleVPN was heavily advertised on both Russian and English-language underground cybercrime forums to provide digital cover for ransomware operators and phishing fraudsters....

