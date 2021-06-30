Jones Day, Stroock & Stroock Jump On Pay Raise Trend

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Jones Day LLP and Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP were the latest firms to announce pay hikes for associates, matching the prevailing rate catching on throughout BigLaw, the firms confirmed Wednesday. The pay scale will start at $202,500 for incoming associates from the class of 2021, with the class of 2020 making $205,000 and the scale going up to $365,000 for the class of 2013, according to confirmation from a Stroock spokesperson and a report on Jones Day from legal industry blog Above The Law. The scale matches one set by Davis Polk & Wardell LLP in June. The increases...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS