Stinson's Allison Murdock Named Firm's Managing Partner

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 12:05 PM EDT) -- Stinson LLP said Wednesday that Mark Hinderks will step down as managing partner after 11 years and that Allison Murdock will become the 450-lawyer firm's first female managing partner on Thursday. Murdock will take on the new role after serving as Stinson's deputy managing partner for the last 11 years. "It's a privilege to serve Stinson as its managing partner," Murdock said in a statement Wednesday. "I'm dedicated to the continued success of every individual at our firm, and I'm excited to use my knowledge and experience to collaboratively lead us into the future." Murdock said her goals include growing the...

