Canada Challenges $1.8B Oil & Gas Waste Service Deal

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Canada's competition enforcer is not a fan of Secure Energy Services' CA $2.3 billion ($1.8 billion) plan to pick up its main competitor in the oil and gas waste business, and it's officially challenging the merger. The Competition Bureau revealed Wednesday that it had asked the country's Competition Tribunal to stop the merger in its tracks while it reviews the watchdog's challenge to the union of Secure Energy and Tervita Corp., which it says would result in the "substantial lessening of competition." The regulator said that the challenge was necessary to "prevent customers of oil and gas waste services from paying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS