Florida's DeSantis Vetoes Repeal Of 'No-Fault' Auto Insurance

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed a bill that aimed to revamp Florida's "no fault" auto insurance but that insurers had said would fail to address major concerns about the current system while driving up premium costs. Senate Bill 54 passed in both chambers of the Florida Legislature this spring with broad, bipartisan support, but law firm representatives for insurers said they do not think lawmakers will be driven to muster the two-thirds vote needed to override the governor's veto. "This bill was going to wind up drastically increasing rates for everyday Floridians, so vetoing was the only viable option," Steve...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS