Teva Says Intas Unit Seeks Cancer Drug Generic Far Too Soon

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Teva has hit a subsidiary of Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with a patent suit in Delaware federal court, saying the unit filed too early to make and sell a generic version of Teva's leukemia and lymphoma drug Bendeka. In its Tuesday complaint, Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH alleged that North Carolina-based Accord Healthcare Inc. filed an abbreviated new drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking permission to bring a generic version of Bendeka to market. According to Teva, Accord's drug uses bendamustine hydrochloride, the same key ingredient as Bendeka. If Accord is allowed to sell its generic drug, Teva said...

