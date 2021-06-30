Court Says Pa. Board Erred Linking Quarry To State Cleanup

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania environmental hearing board erred when it tied a company's ability to build a quarry in Montgomery County with the state Department of Environmental Protection's effort to clean up an adjacent property, the Commonwealth Court ruled Wednesday. The three-judge panel said the board, which hears appeals of DEP actions and regulations, couldn't rescind Gibraltar Rock Inc.'s mining permit based on the potential for polluted groundwater to migrate from a neighboring property that the DEP was still in the process of cleaning up since the agency's actions fixing the Hoffmansville Road vinyl chloride contamination — or lack thereof — could effectively...

