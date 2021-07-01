Giuliani Defense Stance A Puzzler For Atty Ethics Experts

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 10:46 AM EDT) -- A New York court's damning interim suspension of Rudy Giuliani for acting as a "megaphone" to election fraud claims has some attorney discipline experts questioning why he didn't cast himself more as a political rabble-rouser than as a practicing attorney. While the Manhattan appellate court's decision in the ethics case briefly references a First Amendment defense, Giuliani also acknowledged that all his assertions — both in and out of court — about widespread fraud during the 2020 presidential election sprang from his representation of Donald J. Trump. "To me, that seems like a bad choice," said attorney discipline expert Michael Frisch,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS